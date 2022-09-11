Woman seriously injured after Etobicoke shooting

A woman has serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Toronto police responded to shots fired in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Russell Road shortly before 8 a.m.

A woman in her 20s was located with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said.

She was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.

Eglinton Avenue West at Eden Valley Drive is closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2300.