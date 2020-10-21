Advertisement
Woman seriously injured after collision in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:19AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:20AM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- A woman has been rushed to the hospital after a collision in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Asterfield Drive around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a car and a garbage truck.
According to police, a female driver reportedly became trapped in her vehicle as a result of the collision.
The woman is in serious and unstable condition, paramedics say. She has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.