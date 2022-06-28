Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday morning.

Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads at around 9:30 a.m.

A female pedestrian in her 40s or 50s was struck by a vehicle and found unconscious, police said.

Toronto paramedics said she was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The involved driver remained at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The area is closed as police investigate and TTC vehicles have been rerouted.