Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 7:42PM EST
A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday evening.
Paramedics said a call came in just after 6:30 p.m. about reports that a pedestrian had been struck near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.
The woman was possibly struck by two separate vehicles, according to paramedics.
The pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre in very serious condition.
