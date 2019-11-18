A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday evening.

Paramedics said a call came in just after 6:30 p.m. about reports that a pedestrian had been struck near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.

The woman was possibly struck by two separate vehicles, according to paramedics.

The pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre in very serious condition.

This is a developing story. More to come.