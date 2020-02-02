Woman seriously injured after being struck at Hamilton Tim Hortons
TORONTO -- Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at a Tim Hortons parking lot Saturday night.
Police said they responded to a complaint about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at around 10:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons on 25 Rymal Road West.
The woman from Hamilton was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators said the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2019 Black Ford F150 pickup truck, which left scene, but was located shortly after.
Police said the 48-year-old male driver from Hamilton has been arrested.
Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 905-546-8965 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.