TORONTO -- Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at a Tim Hortons parking lot Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a complaint about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at around 10:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons on 25 Rymal Road West.

The woman from Hamilton was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2019 Black Ford F150 pickup truck, which left scene, but was located shortly after.

Police said the 48-year-old male driver from Hamilton has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 905-546-8965 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.