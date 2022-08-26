Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in Willowdale

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Willowdale, police say.

It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, south of Finch Avenue West, around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman were reportedly involved in an altercation, and sometime later, the woman was stabbed.

Her injuries are considered ‘very serious,’ police say. There is no immediate word on her condition.

No suspect information has been released.