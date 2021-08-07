Advertisement
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:25PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
Share:
TORONTO -- The driver of a vehicle struck and seriously injured a female pedestrian in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
The collision happened near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver stayed at the scene, police say.