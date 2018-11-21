

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing near Pearson International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Airport and Derry drives around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a white male who is about six-feet-tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come.