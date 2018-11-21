Woman rushed to trauma centre after stabbing near Pearson airport
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:22PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:28PM EST
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing near Pearson International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Airport and Derry drives around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police have described the suspect as a white male who is about six-feet-tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More to come.