Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by car in North York
The scene of a collision in North York on September 10, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:28AM EDT
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in North York.
Paramedics said they were called around 7.45 a.m. to the Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road area after the woman, aged in her 50s, was struck.
The woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
More to come.