

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in North York.

Paramedics said they were called around 7.45 a.m. to the Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road area after the woman, aged in her 50s, was struck.

The woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

COLLISION: Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road, @TPS31Div. Pedestrian struck, police on scene. Expect delays in the area. #GO1733745 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2019

More to come.