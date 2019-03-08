

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being robbed and sexually assaulted at knife-point in North York.

The 23-year-old woman told police she got off a bus near Don Mills Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. and began walking when she was ambushed by an unknown man who brandished a knife.

The man allegedly demanded she hand over money before sexually assaulting her.

At that point, police said the armed man forced the woman to walk with him to a nearby school where she was sexually assaulted a second time.

He then fled the area on foot and was last seen heading toward Don Mills Road.

The suspect has been described as a black man, approximately 25 years old, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a black jacket, white sweatpants and was carrying a black knapsack.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.