Woman robbed, sexually assaulted twice at knife-point in North York: police
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 11:51AM EST
Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being robbed and sexually assaulted at knife-point in North York.
The 23-year-old woman told police she got off a bus near Don Mills Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. and began walking when she was ambushed by an unknown man who brandished a knife.
The man allegedly demanded she hand over money before sexually assaulting her.
At that point, police said the armed man forced the woman to walk with him to a nearby school where she was sexually assaulted a second time.
He then fled the area on foot and was last seen heading toward Don Mills Road.
The suspect has been described as a black man, approximately 25 years old, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a black jacket, white sweatpants and was carrying a black knapsack.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.