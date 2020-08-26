TORONTO -- A woman has been pronounced dead in hospital following a stabbing at a convenience store downtown on Tuesday morning.

It happened at a store located near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10:10 a.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was initially rushed to hospital via emergency run with what paramedics described as very serious injuries. Police later confirmed her death in a message posted to Twitter at around 12:45 p.m.

Police say that homicide detectives have been called in.

No information has been released about possible suspects so far.