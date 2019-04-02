

CTV News Toronto





A woman has died in hospital after being rescued from a burning building in Oakville on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at an assisted living centre located in the area of Lakeshore and Trafalgar roads at around 6 p.m.

The elderly female victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her serious but was later pronounced dead, Halton Regional Police said.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze.

An investigation into the matter is underway and roads are blocked off nearby.