

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 40s has been pronounced dead after a collision in the city’s mid-town area, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said they responded to reports that a driver lost control of their vehicle and struck multiple cars, including a TTC bus.

One person was found without vital signs at the scene, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.