

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to Toronto paramedics.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near the area of Ellesmere and Neilson roads.

Toronto paramedics said that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come.