Woman pronounced dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police attend the scene of a collision near Ellesmere and Neilson roads.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 6:53PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 7:40PM EST
A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to Toronto paramedics.
The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near the area of Ellesmere and Neilson roads.
Toronto paramedics said that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come.