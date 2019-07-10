

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One woman has died and another has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

The incident occurred sometime around noon near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found two women believed to be in their 60s suffering from injuries.

Both women were transported to a trauma centre for treatment. One of the victims was in life-threatening condition, police said, and the other sustained "serious, possibly life-threatening" injuries.

A few hours later, police said that one of the women had succumbed to their injuries.

The driver involved in the collision, who police say is a male in his 20s, remained at the scene.

Moore said that the driver was travelling west on Finch Avenue when the women were struck.

“It is an uncontrolled section of the roadway, but that is definitely one of the pieces we are trying to get from witnesses.”

Numerous witnesses have come forward to provide statements, Moore said, but investigators need more.

“Video is always key in the early hours of an investigation.”

Police said they expect road closures in the area to remain in effect for an "extended period of time."