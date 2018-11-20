

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a bus at a subway station in North York.

According to Toronto police, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Lawrence West Station, near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from “very serious” injuries.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toronto Transit Commission has said that bus access to the station has been closed off while police investigate the incident and that customers using the bus will be picked up and dropped off at street level.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a few hours.