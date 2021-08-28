TORONTO -- A woman is in hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mississauga Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a building in a commercial strip plaza at Airport and Derry roads.

When crews arrived, they saw a woman visible from a second storey window, Mississauga Fire said.

Fire crews rescued the woman using a ground ladder.

A dog and two cats were also rescued from the apartment and were given oxygen at the scene.

Animal control was requested to attend to the pets.

Fire crews did an aggressive interior interior attack to put out the blaze.

The fire has since been put out.

A fire investigator is attending the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

The woman was transported to hospital for further assessment.