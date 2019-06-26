

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman operating a home daycare in Whitby has been charged in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police previously said an investigation into Little Tadpoles on Catkins Crescent was prompted after allegations were brought to officers’ attention by a female victim.

The allegations stem from an incident that the victim, who was four years old at the time, told police took place at the daycare between February and June of last year.

Christopher Benson was charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and making sexually explicit material available to children under the age of 14 earlier this month in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said the operator of the facility had been charged in connection with the investigation as well.

Crystal Benson, 36, has been charged with person in charge not providing necessaries of life and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

Both suspects lived at the home daycare at the time, police said.

Benson has been released by investigators on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Officers previously said they want to ensure there are no other victims and urged anyone with further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.