Woman knocked unconscious in another random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at Kipling Station.
It happened at around 11:15 a.m.
Police say that the victim, who is believed to be in her 60s, was walking through the transit station when she was approached by the suspect.
It is alleged that the suspect then punched the woman in the face unprovoked, knocking her unconscious.
The victim was revived at the scene but was then taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.
The suspect was last seen in the station and it is unclear whether he boarded a bus or subway.
He is described as a black man in his mid 30s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a white toque.
The incident comes after another "random attack" at Kipling Station last month in which a woman was allegedly set on fire. That woman was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns but succumbed to her injuries earlier this week.
A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with that incident.
