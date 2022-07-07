Woman knocked unconscious after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station

Woman knocked unconscious after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station

Police cruisers are shown outside Kipling Station on Thursday. Police cruisers are shown outside Kipling Station on Thursday.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton