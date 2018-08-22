

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





One woman is dead and a man has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a house explosion in Kitchener.

Authorities received the call of a blast on Sprucedale Cres. at around 8:10 a.m.

One house was completely leveled, and the fire spread to two neighbouring homes, causing significant damage.

“We are currently actively fighting fires in three homes related to the explosion,” Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill explained at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Rehill called the explosion a “significant event.”

“The focus right now is to make sure the scene is safe and secure,” he said.

An injured man and deceased female was found on the property.

Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News Southwestern Ontario that the injured male was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

The body of the female remains on the scene.

“We haven’t been able to get the scene. For obvious reasons, it’s still unsafe to do so,” Waterloo deputy police chief Kevin Chalk told reporters.

Authorities have launched a death investigation, but Chalk said it was too “premature” to speculate about the cause.

“It’s suspicious only in so much right now that when you have a house explosion like this, obviously it causes concern. There could be a number of reasons for it. Some of them could be criminal, some would not be.”

The coroner has been called in to conduct an autopsy.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

There were initial reports that up to 10 people may have been in the house, but Chalk dismissed that speculation as “false.”

“To our knowledge at this point, everyone that we’re aware of is accounted for,” Chalk said.

He noted that police will need to sweep the site before they can definitively say nobody else was inside the home.

Police also said it appears a dog may have died inside the house.

Water, hydro and gas have been shut off along the street. Several houses have been evacuated. Fire officials will determine when those people will be allowed to return home.

Rehill says there is no present threat to nearby residents.

Investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are also on scene.