

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





Waterloo police confirm that a woman has died, and a male has been airlifted to hospital, following a house explosion in Kitchener.

The explosion occurred around 9 a.m. on Sprucedale Cres., near O’Connor Dr. and Woodbine Ave.

Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News Southwestern Ontario that the injured male was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition. It is unclear if anybody else was in the house.

The house where the blast occurred was leveled, and the fire spread to some neighbouring homes. There is heavy smoke in the area. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

More to come…