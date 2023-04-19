Woman killed in suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke identified by family
A 65-year-old woman killed in a suspected impaired driving collision in north Etobicoke was a well-loved, outgoing, kind, and faithful person, said her cousin.
North York resident Hazel Baksh was driving home around 11 p.m. Tuesday after finishing Taraweeh (evening) prayers at the mosque she attended near Highway 27 and Albion Road when she was involved in a four-vehicle crash.
The collision, which sent two others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Albion Road.
Baksh, who lived in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Road, died at the scene.
Her cousin, Raymond Ally, told CP24.com on Tuesday morning that he received a call around 6 a.m. today from a relative letting him know that Hazel had been killed in a collision in Rexdale.
“I can’t believe this has happened. … We had just seen each other at another cousin’s wake a few week’s ago,” said Ally, who shared the news on Facebook.
“I didn’t know that would be the last time we’d meet.”
North York resident Hazel Baksh, 65, was killed in a four-vehicle crash on April 18 near Finch Avenue West and Albion Road. (Facebook photo)
Ally said that as much as his family is pained by their loss, they feel comforted knowing that their loved one passed away shortly after praying at the mosque and that she was called home during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.
The vicitim's cousin said he has many fond memories of Hazel and that he’ll never forget the “big smile” and “hugs filled with love” that she enjoyed giving.
“(Hazel) was such a beautiful person,” he said, calling his cousin someone who brought their family together, who served as the “peace maker.”
And while she didn’t have children of her own, Ally said Hazel was a beloved aunty, and cousin, and a dear friend to many. She also leaves behind her husband as well as one brother and four sisters, he said.
Originally from Guyana, Baksh came to Canada several years ago and had lived for a time in Edmonton. She still kept in touch with many people there, Ally said.
The funeral and burial for Baksh will take place within the next few days once police release her body. The rituals will be held at Downsview’s Talimul Islam mosque on Rivalda Road.
Toronto police investigate a fatal April 18 collision in north Etobicoke.
Early Tuesday morning, Toronto police told CP24 that they believe alcohol is a factor in the collision and charges are pending against one person.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit at 416-808-1900 or www.222tips.com.
