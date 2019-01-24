

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood that left one woman dead.

First responders were called to a home on Mould Avenue, located in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue, at around 6 a.m.

Toronto Fire was first to arrive at the house on Thursday morning and firefighters reportedly located the scene of the homicide in a basement bedroom, CP24 has learned.

Police have confirmed that one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was transported to hospital for treatment.

A police officer was seen getting into the ambulance with the injured man.

When asked if the man is in custody in connection with the stabbing, Duty Insp. Norm Proctor told CP24 that he could not comment.

"All I can say is that they’ve been transported," he added.

Few details have been released about the incident and police have not yet released the age of the deceased.

Suspect information has also not been provided.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to take over the investigation.