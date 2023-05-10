Woman killed in shooting at south Etobicoke condo

Toronto police’s homicide squad is investigating after a woman was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in south Etobicoke.

The incident happened on the 22nd floor of a condominium at 251 Manitoba Rd. near Legion Road North, which is in the Humber Bay Shore area, south of the Gardiner Expressway and west of Park Lawn Road.

Police, who attended the scene at about 4:30 a.m., said security from the condo received calls from residents reporting hearing a "violent interaction" followed by the sound of a loud bang.

Security investigated and found a woman who had been shot, they said.

Emergency services attended and performed life-saving measures, however the victim, whose name is not being released until next of kin have been notified, died at the scene.

Investigators said that male suspect was seen fleeing from the area. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.

Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing from the scene. No suspect information has been released at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.