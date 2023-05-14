Woman killed in overnight shooting in north Etobicoke

A woman has died after being shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.

The incident happened around at 11:15 p.m. in a residential area in the Humberwood neighbourhood at on Cinrickbar Dr. at Hullrick Drive, which is east of Highway 427 and north of Rexdale Boulevard.

Toronto police said officers at the scene located a person inside a vehicle who been shot.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim died at the scene, they said.

Police later identified the victim as a woman.

No suspect information has been released.

Cinrickbar Drive is currently closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance from the area, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.