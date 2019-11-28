TORONTO -- A 77-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle struck her and fled the scene in North York, police say.

Family of the victim have identified the woman as Pasquina Lapadula. Lapadula was struck in the area of Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive on Thursday morning.

Family and friends told reporters that she would routinely go her for walk at 6:30 a.m. every day and lives across the street in an apartment complex.

Police obtained footage of Lapadula leaving the complex to go on her routine walk at around 6:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Police Traffic Services Sgt. Jason Kraft, the woman was crossing Islington Avenue from the west side curb to the east side curb when she was struck.

Kraft said the suspect is a driver of a black SUV with front end damage, particularly to the left head light, which was located at the scene.

“Investigators are on scene speaking to witnesses and gathering physical evidence,” Kraft said.

The driver of a black SUV fed the scene northbound on Islington Avenue, police said.

Kraft told reporters he believes at the time of the crash there was low lighting or it was dark.

Islington is closed in both directions at the intersection.

