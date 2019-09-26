

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Dozens gathered at a candlelight vigil for a woman who was killed after a machete attack in Scarborough's Highland Creek earlier this month.

Tharshika Jeganathan, 27, was fatally attacked on Fishery Road, near Ellesmere and Conlins Roads, around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Police said Jeganathan was found with 'horrific' injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is her estranged husband, 38-year-old Sasikaran Thanapalasingam, who drove to 42 Division following the incident to turn himself in.

Family and friends said Jeganathan hadbeen trying to start a new life after leaving an “abusive relationship” with Thanapalasingam.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show that Thanapalasingam was issued a peace bond that prohibited him from having contact directly or indirectly with Jeganathan. He was not supposed to be within 500 metres of where she lives, works, or goes to school, the documents say.

The Tamil community came together at Highland Creek Community Park to remember and celebrate Jeganathan's life.

"She was a kind-hearted human being with a bubbly personality who always brightens the room with her beautiful smile," Cajaani Velautham said.

Velautham, who is one of the organizers of the vigil, said the community was shaken up by the tragedy.

"Her life ended too short," she said.

Velautham said her organization has been collecting funds to repatriate Jeganathan's body back to Sri Lanka and to provide support to her family.

Zincia Francis, who attended the vigil, said the issue of domestic violence needs to be addressed more to avoid any further tragic incident.

"She did all the right things. And this tragedy happened.

"It's really important that we pay attention,” Francis said.

Thanapalasingam has been charged with first-degree murder.