

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled from the scene in Brampton this morning.

Peel Regional Police said the pedestrian was hit near Williams Parkway and Highway 410 shortly before 10 a.m.

She was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Paramedics rushed her to a Toronto-area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash did not stop after the collision.

“This is a fail to remain collision. The motor vehicle did not remain at the scene but we are certain that this driver is aware of what has happened here,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters.

“We are encouraging them (the driver) to speak to a lawyer and make arrangements to speak to our investigators.”

Mooken said they have not yet spoken to any witnesses, so details about the collision are scarce.

A description of the vehicle or its driver was not immediately available. It’s also not yet clear which direction the driver fled.

However, Mooken said the vehicle would likely have visible front-end damage.

“As there are no witnesses, we don’t know where this incident exactly occurred,” he said.

“There are no stores or anything else that would be obvious to lend itself to surveillance footage. However, this road is fairly well travelled… So we are confident in saying that there are more than likely witnesses out there who have not yet had the opportunity to speak to investigators.”

The northbound Hwy. 410 ramp from Williams Parkway has been shut down, as well as the southbound Hwy. 410 ramp to Williams Parkway, while police tend to the scene.