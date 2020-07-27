TORONTO -- A woman is dead after a home caught fire in central Brampton, Ont. overnight on Monday.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to 144 Cornwall Heights, east of Main Street South and Nanwood Drive, at 12:35 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Emergency crews arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

They located a woman at the scene and took her to local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire was knocked down and police and firefighters say they are working to determine a cause.