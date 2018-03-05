

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in Mississauga this morning.

Const. Harinder Sohi said officers were called to the area of Rathburn and Dixie roads at around 5 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a 25-year-old woman outside a townhouse complex.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sohi said a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Toronto resident Joseph Chang, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be travelling in a black Infiniti with the licence plate number CAX M834.

“Our understanding is the victim and Joseph Chang did know each other. Whether it is domestic-related or not, we don’t know that as of yet,” Sohi told reporters at the scene.

“If you do see that vehicle or if you do know Joseph Chang, please don’t approach him. Call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous at this point.”

Sohi urged the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself into police.

He also asked anyone with information about the incident to reach out to investigators.

“We are asking residents in the area if they have any video or if they heard or saw anything to approach police officers in the area and let them know,” Sohi said.