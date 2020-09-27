TORONTO -- A woman is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood early Sunday morning, police say.

At around 5:20 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting at Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street, near Queen Street and Broadview Avenue.

A person was shot twice, according to police.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is a female in her 20s.

She was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Mayor John Tory spoke to CP24 this morning about recent shootings in the city.

“It pains me everytime that I sort of wake up in the morning or get woken up in the middle of the night to be told about one of these things," Tory said. "I take it personally because it is something that I know cuts to the very heart of our neighbourhoods, people feeling secure in our neighbourhoods…”

The suspect is still outstanding and there is no suspect description available yet, police said.

Tory said police are continuing to work dilligently to get criminals off the street.

“...This is very much gang-related and as they make these arrests people can be reassured that you are in fact subject to the bail laws, being hopefully enforced properly, you are seeing these people being taken off the street.”

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video of the area to contact them.