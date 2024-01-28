Woman in serious condition after stabbing in residential high-rise: police

A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed in a residential high-rise building, police say.

Police say that they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Front St W and John Street at 11:19 p.m. Saturday night.

According to paramedics, a woman who is believed to be in her 50’s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.