TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Tapscott and Neilson roads shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

    Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to a local trauma centre.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News