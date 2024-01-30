Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Tapscott and Neilson roads shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to a local trauma centre.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
'Less choice for Canadians': Manulife-Loblaw deal raises access, competition concerns
Insurance company Manulife has announced big changes in how it covers certain prescription drugs, with roughly 260 medications now only available for coverage if dispensed at a Loblaw-owned pharmacy.
'I am very scared': Mother of Palestinian-Canadian missing in Gaza pleads for Canadian government to help
The mother of a Palestinian-Canadian man who has gone missing in Gaza while working as a citizen journalist is pleading for the Canadian government to step in and help find her son.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Montreal
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
Q&A: Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on tuition, immigration, screen time
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre spoke with CTV News anchor Maya Johnson on immigration, students tuition, and screen time as his party continues to lead at the polls.
London
Closure of Urban Outfitters in London, Ont. is sign of changing demographics and spending habits
The big bright Urban Outfitters store sign that has been a staple in downtown London, Ont. for over a decade has been removed.
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
Kitchener
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
Ottawa
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
-
Windsor
'It completely destroyed my brand new tire': Potholes popping up after early winter thaw
Despite spring still being several weeks away, many Windsor motorists are already noticing major potholes around the city. Officials credit an early freeze-thaw cycle, following an extended period of frigid January temperatures.
Two fraud suspects sought at Windsor store
Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for theft and fraud at a local store.
South Walkerville resident continues train whistle fight
John West said he is fighting through, 'chronic sleep problems, high blood pressure, depression, [and] anxiety,' and said it’s all a result of train whistle noises in his neighbourhood.
Barrie
Innisfil man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving young girls
Child predator Curtis Gamble pleaded guilty to about a dozen counts of sex crimes involving five girls between the ages of 12 and 14.
OPP on the hunt for armed trio accused of break-in and assault at Springwater home
Police are on the hunt for three suspects accused of breaking into a home in Springwater Township and assaulting someone inside while armed with weapons.
MAHC unveils plans for new Bracebridge and Huntsville hospitals to mixed reviews
After months of planning, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare will be changing aspects of its services between the two planned new hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville.
Atlantic
Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Sydney, N.S.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Calgary
Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
Man accused of sex assaults on seven Calgary women fires lawyers mid-trial
A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has been put on hold after the accused fired his lawyers.
Calgary council starts process to repeal single-use items bylaw
Exactly two weeks after it was implemented, Calgary city council has voted in favour of starting the process to repeal its single-use items bylaw amid significant public and political pushback.
Winnipeg
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Vancouver
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
Police investigating 'very serious collision' that sent 1 to hospital on Vancouver's West Side
Vancouver police say they're investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Warm and wet conditions causing ski run closures on North Shore mountains
This latest stretch of unseasonably warm weather and rainy conditions has led to several ski run closures on the North Shore mountains.
Edmonton
Toxic smoke from crude-oil fire prompts emergency alert for County of Minburn
Residents in the County of Minburn are being asked to take shelter immediately and close all windows and doors due to toxic smoke being produced by an out-of-control crude-oil fire.
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager
Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.