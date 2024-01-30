Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tapscott and Neilson roads shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to a local trauma centre.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.