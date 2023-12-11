TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

    A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    A woman is seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police say.

    Officers said the collision happened at Milvan and Milwick drives just after 6:10 p.m. on Monday, where a female pedestrian was hit by a driver.

    Paramedics said the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers added the driver remained at the scene.

