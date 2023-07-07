Woman in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood on July 7, 2023. Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood on July 7, 2023.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton