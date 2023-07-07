Woman in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto

A woman is in life-threatening condition following a daytime shooting in east Toronto.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Morse Street Child Care Centre is in a hold and secure. Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in all directions while officers are on scene.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

The suspects were last seen travelling on foot down Queen Street towards Boston Avenue. They are both described as Black men. One is wearing a white shirt with blood on it, while the other is wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

This is a breaking story. More information to come.