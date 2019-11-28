TORONTO -- A woman in her 70s is dead after a vehicle struck her and fled the scene in North York, police say.

The woman was struck in the area of Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive on Thursday morning.

Collision:

Islington Ave/Aviemore

- Pedestrian struck

- female pedestrian, no vitals

- we are OS

- Islington is closed in both directions, at intersection

- @Trafficservices media Officer is attending the scene for media inquiries#GO2294355^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2019

The driver of a black SUV that struck the woman fled the scene, police said. The vehicle has possible front-end damage.

Islington is closed in both directions at the intersection.

More to come.