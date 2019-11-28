Woman in her 70s dead after North York hit-and-run
The area of Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive in North York. ( CTV News Toronto/ Craig Wadman)
TORONTO -- A woman in her 70s is dead after a vehicle struck her and fled the scene in North York, police say.
The woman was struck in the area of Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive on Thursday morning.
The driver of a black SUV that struck the woman fled the scene, police said. The vehicle has possible front-end damage.
Islington is closed in both directions at the intersection.
