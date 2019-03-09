

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man who was stabbed in Mississauga late Friday night has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police say.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but police later announced that he had died as a result of his injuries.

Police say that a female suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Members of the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have assumed responsibility for the investigation.