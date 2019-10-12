

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old woman is in custody in connection with a triple stabbing in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Main and Queen streets around 10:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from stab wounds in an apartment unit above a business in the area.

One man who sustained serious injuries and a woman with life-threatening injuries were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

A 45-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akil Mooken said that it is believed the suspect and victims may be known to each other.

"We would like to reassure the community that this was a targeted and isolated incident and not a random attack," Mooken said.

No charges have been laid yet in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact officers or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.