

Lexy Benedict, Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Police say that a woman, who is in critical condition following a shooting downtown early Sunday morning, may have been an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred outside a condominium building in the Portland and Wellington streets area at around 1:20 a.m., police said.

Witnesses told CP24 that they heard at least seven gunshots.

The female was rushed to hospital by paramedics. A male victim was also injured but made his own way to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear; however police said at the scene that two people appear to have exchanged gunfire.

They also said that the shooting appears to be connected to a unit that was being rented out as a short-term rental.



Officers were on the scene following a shooting in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, forensic officers could be seen using metal detectors in the bushes outside the building as they searched for shell casings.

One man, who lives in the building, told CP24 that residents are shocked by the brazenness of the shooting.

“We live right over here, it’s very concerning,” the man said. “I have a two-year-old boy and this is not something you want in your neighbourhood.”

There is currently no suspect information.

More than five people were victims of gun violence this weekend in the Toronto area.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the shootings a “scar” on the city on Sunday morning.

“I just hope these tragedies cause us to redouble our efforts, collectively, all three governments, to get at this level of gun violence,” he said.

"I am very troubled by it, but I also don’t want to fool people into thinking there is a magic answer that can be implemented overnight. If there was one we would have done it by now.”

He more people also need to come forward with information related to the violence.