

Lexy Benedict, CTVNews Toronto





A woman is in hospital in critical condition following a shooting downtown early Sunday morning and police say that they believe she may have been an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred outside a condominium building in the Portland and Wellington streets area at around 1:20 a.m.

Witnesses told CP24 that they heard at least seven gunshots.

The female was rushed to hospital by paramedics. A male victim was also injured but made his own way to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear; however police told CP24 at the scene that two people appear to have exchanged gunfire.

They also said that the shooting appears to be connected to a unit that was being rented out as an Airbnb.

On Sunday morning, forensic officers could be seen using metal detectors in the bushes outside the building as they searched for shell casings.

One man, who lives in the building, told CP24 that residents are shocked by the brazenness of the shooting.

“We live right over here, it’s very concerning,” the man said. “I have a two-year-old boy and this is not something you want in your neighbourhood.”

There is currently no suspect information.