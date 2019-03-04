

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A collision in Mississauga on Monday night that sent a 52-year-old female pedestrian to a trauma centre in critical condition is being investigated as a fail-to-remain, Peel Regional Police said.

The crash took place in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road at around 7 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the woman was taken from the scene to a hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.

Investigators have described the suspect vehicle involved in the crash as a black SUV with damage on the driver side.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.