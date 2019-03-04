Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday March 4, 2019.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 10:55PM EST
A collision in Mississauga on Monday night that sent a 52-year-old female pedestrian to a trauma centre in critical condition is being investigated as a fail-to-remain, Peel Regional Police said.
The crash took place in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road at around 7 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the woman was taken from the scene to a hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.
Investigators have described the suspect vehicle involved in the crash as a black SUV with damage on the driver side.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.