Woman in critical condition after being pulled from water off Cherry Beach
Police investigate after a woman was found with critical injuries in the water off Cherry Beach. (CTV News Toronto)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 9:55AM EDT
A woman has been pulled from waters off Cherry Beach with critical injuries, Toronto police say.
Authorities were called to the beach around 9 a.m.
Police say someone went into the water to pull the woman out before lifeguards performed CPR.
