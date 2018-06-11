Woman in 40s struck by car in Briar Hill
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 3:30PM EDT
A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Briar Hill area.
Officers were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at 3 p.m. on Monday . Witnesses told police that a silver Ford F150 struck a pedestrian.
Paramedics say they transported a female in her 40s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses told police the driver was a white male in his 30s, wearing a construction vest.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Dufferin Street is closed while police investigate.
More to come.