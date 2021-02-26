TORONTO -- A woman has serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Markham early Friday morning, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police responded to a collision at Denison Street and Birchmount Road where a woman was struck by a white van.

The van fled the scene, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Road closures are expected in the area as police investigate.

This is a developing news story.