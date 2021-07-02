Advertisement
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 8:05PM EDT
TORONTO -- A woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York, according to Toronto police.
At around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police said.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Offices continue to be at the scene investigating.