

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A woman shot last night in Dorest Park is expected to survive, but police say she suffered “life-altering” injuries.

Toronto police say they were called to a residence on Birchmount Road near Ellesmere Road at around 10 p.m. after a tenant discovered the wounded woman in the basement apartment.

The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck and was rushed to hospital.

Despite emergency surgery, police told CP24 on Wednesday that she may be paralyzed as a result of her injuries.

She has not been identified but is believed to be in 50s. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re still trying to determine when exactly the shooting occurred. They say neighbours have not reported hearing the gunshot.

Heavy police presence remains in the area today as investigators and the force’s canine unit comb through the property for evidence.