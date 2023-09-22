Woman found with 'severe head trauma' on Ajax road remains in life-threatening condition: police

A woman found injured on a road in Ajax still remains at a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition, Durham police say.

Officers said the woman was found suffering from “severe head trauma” in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have said that details of the incident are “scarce” but in an updated release Friday, investigators confirmed that the victim is 57 years old.

She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre Wednesday, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

Earlier this week, police said they could not confirm if the woman was struck by a vehicle in the area or if she was brought to the area from another location.

Investigators ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to contact Det. Const. Dalgetty of the Collision Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5217, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.