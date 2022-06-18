Woman found with severe burns in Scarborough residence dies; man arrested
A woman has died after she was found with severe burns in a residence in Scarborough on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Emergency crews were called to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 2 p.m. for a fire.
When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman suffering from severe burns. They were both taken to hospital.
On Saturday, the woman was pronounced dead in hospital, police said. She has been identified as 37-year-old Henrietta Viski of Toronto.
Police said 38-year-old Norbert Budai was arrested, and charges are pending.
Budai is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.
Viski is the city's 32nd homicide victim of this year.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the crypto market came crashing down
As the cryptocurrency market continues to come crashing down, experts say it underscores a need for stronger consumer protection.
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Russia's war in Ukraine could last years, NATO's Stoltenberg says
Russia's war in Ukraine could take years, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbas region from Russian control.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
'Holy grail of shipwrecks': New images released of 300-year-old Spanish galleon San Jose near Colombia
New images are offering a fresh look at a centuries-old shipwreck off the coast of Colombia, a discovery holding not only incredible historic wealth but also a treasure potentially worth billions of dollars by today's standards.
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
U.S. President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Montreal
-
Verstappen edges Alonso to win pole for Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.
-
The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec
Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.
-
Oh, dam: Major collapse on Quebec road after beaver dam breaks
A roadway in Quebec's Lanaudiere region was severed in half Saturday after a beaver dam gave way.
London
-
Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' and family arrive safely in Canada
A critically ill child known as 'Tiny Tim' successfully made the journey to Canada with his parents, landing in Toronto Friday night after a year of effort to bring the family to Canada.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London
The London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Charges laid following fatal vehicle collision in West Grey
Multiple impaired driving charges have been levelled against a man for their alleged involvement in a collision that left the driver of a motorcycle deceased, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
One person injured after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury walk participants come out in hopes of beating ALS
It was a colourful, upbeat and positive scene at the Delki Dozzi Sports Complex in Sudbury's west-end as close to a hundred came out for the 'Walk to end ALS.'
-
Near North Special Olympics returns with The Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet
More than 70 athletes from across the north participated in various events in North Bay on Saturday
Ottawa
-
Driver treated for minor injuries after being ejected from vehicle south of Ottawa
Police say other drivers contacted Grenville OPP after seeing an SUV driving erratically on County Road 20 in North Grenville late Friday night.
-
Power returns to thousands of customers in Ottawa following afternoon outage
Hydro Ottawa said a loss of supply from the provincial grid was to blame for a power outage in Ottawa's west end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Ottawa Public Health begins administering monkeypox vaccine to high priority individuals
Ottawa Public Health is starting to administer the monkeypox vaccine to eligible residents, one week after the first case was confirmed in the capital.
Windsor
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
-
'The support wasn't there': Veteran Voices of Canada pulls plug on riverfront flag project
For the first time in five years, the familiar sight of 128 Canadian flags standing tall along Windsor's riverfront will not return for this year's Remembrance Day — but officials say a surge in last-minute support could change that.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'
The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
Barrie
-
Borden Air Show makes triumphant return to Simcoe County
High winds didn't stop crowds from gathering at CFB Borden Saturday for the long-awaited return of its air show.
-
'The energy that I felt, it's amazing:' Simcoe County Rovers president after player allegedly racially abused
The Simcoe County Rovers FC took to the field Saturday afternoon for the team's first game since a player was the victim of alleged racial abuse.
-
Ontario losing farmland at fast rate amid urban sprawl, new data suggests
Data from the 2021 Census of Agriculture suggests Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland daily, equal to the loss of one average family farm per day.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Calgary
-
'Berm of failure': Memorial Drive flood mitigation receives mixed reviews from Calgarians
Calgary crews are in the process of removing a temporary berm built on Memorial Drive with the hope of opening the entire area to regular traffic by Monday.
-
Calgary police identify Castleridge homicide victim, lay murder charges
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found lifeless inside a Castleridge home on Thursday.
-
Contrast dye shortages for medical imaging expected until September: AHS
As a shortage of contrast dye used for medical imaging procedures continues to impact patients, Alberta Health Services does not expect challenges to be resolved until the fall.
Winnipeg
-
-
'The beach is vital': Whiteshell businesses hampered after province fences off beach
Businesses near Crescent Beach, a popular destination in the Whiteshell, are worried a closure by the province will hurt vital tourism.
-
Bear euthanized after being shot by Winnipeg police officer
A bear spotted in Winnipeg early Saturday morning has been euthanized after it was shot by a Winnipeg police officer.
Vancouver
-
'Thin blue line' patch complaint dismissed by Metro Vancouver Transit Police board
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are the latest force in Canada to address the controversial thin blue line patch, with the board dismissing a complaint about an officer wearing one but pledging to monitor the issue.
-
How you can help North Van seniors who lost homes in fire
Time is running out to find accommodation for at least 20 seniors displaced by an apartment fire in North Vancouver, and advocates are hoping the public can help.
-
B.C.'s cold, wet spring has bears venturing into neighborhoods for food
By mid-June, black bears that live around Metro Vancouver would typically be in the woods feasting on ripe salmonberries. But this year, those berries are scarce.
Edmonton
-
'It provides comfort': SafeWalk program launches in northeast Edmonton
Two community organizations are collaborating to provide a new pilot program to help women in northeast Edmonton feel comfortable walking, taking transit, or going to the playground with their children.
-
Hoping for change: Edmonton's Chinatown losing business after rise in crime
The 97 Hot Pot restaurant in Edmonton's Chinatown used to be crowded on weekends, with some customers lining up and craving slow-cooked veggies, lamb and beef.
-
'A great time': Annual soccer celebration storms Castle Downs
Hundreds of kids will participate in Alberta's largest soccer celebration in north Edmonton this weekend.