Woman found dead inside Brampton home was murdered, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Brampton house on Friday morning.

Police were initially called to the address near Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue, at around 6 a.m.

The initial call was for a disturbance but once on scene police located an adult woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

“At this time we do not have anyone in custody, however we do believe it is an isolated incident,” Const. Jennifer Dagg told reporters at the scene. “It is early in the investigation. If you were in the area in the time before the incident or after the incident please contact us, our homicide bureau or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Dagg said forensic investigators are currently scouring the scene for evidence. She said that Peel police will also be conducting a door-to-door canvas of the areas as they search for possible witnesses.

So far a cause of death has not been released. It is also not known whether the woman was a resident of the home.

“If there were witnesses at the time and if they already left for work, we do request that they contact us,” Dagg said.